Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake

Texas Game warden
Texas Game warden(ktre)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A dive team from Lubbock Fire Rescue has recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy from White River Lake in Crosby County.

Game Wardens say the boy was playing near the water when he fell in and drowned. It was about six feet of water and the boy couldn’t swim.

Wardens found the boy’s signature with a portable side scan sonar and called in LFR for the recovery.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are reporting one person with serious injuries after a collision that happened...
14-year-old killed in Friday night collision, adult charged
LP&L concludes phase 1 migration to ERCOT
Lubbock police were called to the scene of a three-car accident at 19th and the West Loop on...
2 injured in 3-car collision Saturday afternoon
KCBD Daybreak Saturday 8 a.m. weather - 05/29/21
Increased rain chances Sunday into Memorial Day
Texas DPS say 4 men were killed and another injured in a May 27, 2021 crash just south of Lamesa
4 killed, 1 injured in crash near Lamesa

Latest News

For the fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament, the Texas Tech baseball team has been selected to...
Texas Tech Chosen as NCAA Regional Host Site
Thunderstorm Watch with Tornado Watch north
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bailey, Cochran
LP&L concludes phase 1 migration to ERCOT
This is the Storm Prediction Center outlook for Sunday, May 30.
Strong storms possible Sunday and Memorial Day