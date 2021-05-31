Local Listings
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Nazareth Swifts

In their recent matchups with Westbrook, the Swifts beat the Wildcats 17-2 and 2-1 to sweep the...
In their recent matchups with Westbrook, the Swifts beat the Wildcats 17-2 and 2-1 to sweep the series and advance to state.(KCBD Photo)
By Ronald Clark
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAZARETH, Texas (KCBD) - The ninth Extra Innings Team of the Week is the Nazareth Swifts.

In their recent matchups with Westbrook, the Swifts beat the Wildcats 17-2 and 2-1 to sweep the series and advance to state.

The win pushed Nazareth to a (22-3) overall record on the season.

Now, the Swifts are waiting to find out who their next opponent will be, but coach Steven Moore said they’ll be practicing and focusing on their team until they find out who they are going to play.

