Memorial Day heavy rain and flood threat

KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., May 31
By Steve Divine
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Flood Watch continues through the day for most of the KCBD viewing area.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely off and on today. While the overall threat of severe weather, such as hail and high wind, will be lower the threat of flooding downpours will continue. Additional rain falling on saturated soils will result in localized flooding.

Do not drive into water of unknown depth, or water flowing over a road. The road may be washed out, but the danger hidden under the water.

There is a slight risk of severe storms over the southwestern KCBD viewing area. Elsewhere storms may produce pea to nickel-size hail, wind gusts near 50 mph, and flooding downpours.

If you can hear thunder, of course, lightning is near enough to strike your location. That’s the time to be inside. Inside a home, building, even a vehicle.

I will add recent rainfall totals and more to this story later this morning.

