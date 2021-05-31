Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Enda

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Enda, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost two weeks.

Staff say she is very sweet to people but will need to be the only dog in the house initially. She dos not love sharing attention. Enda is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Monday, May 31, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Esmerelda.

