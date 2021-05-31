Lubbock County Public Works closes roads due to flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday afternoon, Lubbock County Public Works announced the closure of a number of county roads due to flooding.

In a release, Lubbock County Public Works listed the following roads closed:

CR 6300 between Milwaukee Ave. and Frankford Ave.

CR 1500 at CR 6100 Intersection

CR 6100 between US 84 and CR1700

CR 3600 at CR 7300 Intersection

CR 3000 between FM 1585 and CR 7300

CR 2300 from CR 7500 South to Pavement

CR 1540 at CR 6100 Intersection

CR 6400 between US 84 and CR 7800

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warns water over a road can hide dips, debris and roads that have been washed away entirely. Do not attempt to drive across flooded roads, and drive with caution where roads are wet.

