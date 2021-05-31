Major Crash Unit Investigating serious crash Monday afternoon

**From Lubbock Police Department**

Below is preliminary information regarding a Major Crash Unit Investigation currently underway.

Lubbock Police were called to Parkway Drive and Redbud Avenue at 4:05 p.m. this afternoon for reports of a collision with injuries.

One person was located with serious injuries.

MCIU investigators are on the scene.

We will update you with more information as soon as we are able.

