Major Crash Unit Investigating serious crash Monday afternoon

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
**From Lubbock Police Department**

Below is preliminary information regarding a Major Crash Unit Investigation currently underway.

Lubbock Police were called to Parkway Drive and Redbud Avenue at 4:05 p.m. this afternoon for reports of a collision with injuries.

One person was located with serious injuries.

MCIU investigators are on the scene.

We will update you with more information as soon as we are able.

