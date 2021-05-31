Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Rain chances continue into Tuesday, rest of the week

Rain chances continue into Tuesday, rest of the week
Rain chances continue into Tuesday, rest of the week(KCBD)
By Adam Young
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will continue to slowly subside through the evening.  Best chances now will be in the southern half of the South Plains where we could see an isolated thunderstorm fire some, other then that, we’ll have just a few passing light showers to contend with.

As we go into tomorrow, our rain chances will come in from New Mexico.  We’ll be watching the higher terrain out west to fire off some thunderstorms, which will form a line and could march southeast through the late evening.  You’ve probably heard the term Northwest Flow Thunderstorms, well, for the next couple of nights, these will be it.  So heavy rain and wind could be expected if we get them.  It’s not truly Northwest Flow season yet, so the winds above us aren’t as strong as they normal would be to drive those in.

As we get closer to the weekend, the pattern starts to change and we might actually get a chance to dry out. Although, I am reluctant to take the rain chances fully out just yet.

Temperatures will continue to remain much below average for this time of year with the ground so wet.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Severe weather 11:15 p.m.
Flash flooding across the area as heavy rains roll through Lubbock
Lubbock police are reporting one person with serious injuries after a collision that happened...
14-year-old killed in Friday night collision, adult charged
LP&L concludes phase 1 migration to ERCOT
Lubbock police were called to the scene of a three-car accident at 19th and the West Loop on...
2 injured in 3-car collision Saturday afternoon

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., May 31
Memorial Day heavy rain and flood threat
Severe weather 11:15 p.m.
Flash flooding across the area as heavy rains roll through Lubbock
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Severe Weather 11:40 p.m.
Severe weather 11:15 p.m.
KCBD Severe weather 11:15 p.m.