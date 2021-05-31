Rain chances continue into Tuesday, rest of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will continue to slowly subside through the evening. Best chances now will be in the southern half of the South Plains where we could see an isolated thunderstorm fire some, other then that, we’ll have just a few passing light showers to contend with.

As we go into tomorrow, our rain chances will come in from New Mexico. We’ll be watching the higher terrain out west to fire off some thunderstorms, which will form a line and could march southeast through the late evening. You’ve probably heard the term Northwest Flow Thunderstorms, well, for the next couple of nights, these will be it. So heavy rain and wind could be expected if we get them. It’s not truly Northwest Flow season yet, so the winds above us aren’t as strong as they normal would be to drive those in.

As we get closer to the weekend, the pattern starts to change and we might actually get a chance to dry out. Although, I am reluctant to take the rain chances fully out just yet.

Temperatures will continue to remain much below average for this time of year with the ground so wet.

