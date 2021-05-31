Resthaven hosts Memorial Day ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The soggy Memorial Day Monday did not stop some from remembering.

With the sound of rain in the background, dozens gathered at Resthaven Funeral home, at 5740 19th St., for a Memorial Day ceremony.

Shaun Fogerson, Lubbock fire chief and veteran, was there to give the keynote address.

“And while we walk in the shadows of the warriors that came before us, we will pause and remember what they gave and what we have,” Fogerson said. “Because they love country, each other and the ideal that they sacrificed everything for.”

The ceremony was slightly subdued because of the rain. The presentation of colors, boiled down to a hand-held flag.

But those in attendance gave the same respect.

“It’s a sacred day for all veterans, especially the war veterans,” Benny Guerrero, commander of the VFW Lubbock, said. “None need to be reminded of the reason of Memorial Day, we don’t need that.”

And with a cemetery full of United States flags nearby, the tribute to those lost was done with great regard.

“From the battlefield of Gettysburg, to the mountains and deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan, their lives inspire ours,” Fogerson said. “We benefit today because of their sacrifice and that of their families.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.