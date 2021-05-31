Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales,...
This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australia.(Source: Aussie Ark via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tasmanian devils are making a comeback on Australia’s mainland.

Seven baby Tasmanian devils, known as joeys, were recently born in a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales.

It’s the first time baby devils were born on the mainland in 3,000 years since dying out.

The baby marsupials are about the size of shelled peanuts inside their mothers’ pouches.

Once they’re grown, they can actually help the environment, according to researchers.

Their reintroduction will help control populations of feral cats and foxes that hunt other endangered species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Severe weather 11:15 p.m.
Flash flooding across the area as heavy rains roll through Lubbock
Lubbock police are reporting one person with serious injuries after a collision that happened...
14-year-old killed in Friday night collision, adult charged
LP&L concludes phase 1 migration to ERCOT
Lubbock police were called to the scene of a three-car accident at 19th and the West Loop on...
2 injured in 3-car collision Saturday afternoon

Latest News

President Joe Biden: "This is an opportunity for the wealthy to stay wealthy, the poor to have...
LIVE: Memorial Day ceremony: For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance
Military spouses find healing with 'therapeutic' songwriting program
Military spouses find healing with ‘therapeutic’ songwriting program
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Enda
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Enda
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Nations begin 3 weeks of grueling climate talks online