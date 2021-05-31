Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech baseball lands the number eight overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Championships

(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite losing the Big 12 Tournament this past weekend, the Red Raiders (36-15, 14-10) were selected to host a regional in Lubbock at Rip Griffin Park. Since Tech was a top eight seed, they will have the opportunity to also host a Super Regional at home.

In their first match-up of the Regional, Texas Tech will face Army (28-23). On the other side of the regional, North Carolina (27-25) will take on UCLA (35-18). The winners of the first two games will face each other in the second game of the regional with that winner pit against the winner of the loser bracket with a fourth game if necessary in the double elimination tournament similar to the Big 12 Tournament.

First pitch for Texas Tech against Army is slated for Friday, June 4th at 11 am on ESPN U.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Severe weather 11:15 p.m.
Flash flooding across the area as heavy rains roll through Lubbock
Lubbock police are reporting one person with serious injuries after a collision that happened...
14-year-old killed in Friday night collision, adult charged
LP&L concludes phase 1 migration to ERCOT
Lubbock police were called to the scene of a three-car accident at 19th and the West Loop on...
2 injured in 3-car collision Saturday afternoon

Latest News

In their recent matchups with Westbrook, the Swifts beat the Wildcats 17-2 and 2-1 to sweep the...
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Nazareth Swifts
Texas Tech is advancing in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship.
Red Raiders Advance in NCAA Championship
For the fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament, the Texas Tech baseball team has been selected to...
Texas Tech Chosen as NCAA Regional Host Site
Texas Tech will take the lead into the second round of the 2021 NCAA Championship after posting...
Red Raiders Own Lead at 2021 NCAA Golf Championship