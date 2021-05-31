Texas Tech Chosen as NCAA Regional Host Site

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament, the Texas Tech baseball team has been selected to host an NCAA Regional at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders (36-15) are one of 16 regional hosts selected on Sunday night by the NCAA baseball selection committee. The three opponents for the 2021 Lubbock Regional, as well as the entire 64-team field, will be announced on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. CDT on ESPN2. Game times and television coverage will also be determined on Monday.

Texas Tech is the only team in the country hosting an NCAA Regional for the fifth straight tournament. It marks the first time in school history Tech has hosted five-consecutive times and the eighth overall. The Red Raiders have played regional action in Lubbock in 1996, 1997, 1999, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Season Ticket holders and Red Raider club members may request tickets online at TexasTech.com and have until Tuesday, June 1, at 5 p.m., to request all-session tickets to the regional. The Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office will be open on Monday, May 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist fans.

Tech is offering only all-session passes at this time. If seats remain following the season ticket holder/Red Raider Club priority request period, all remaining all-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 2, at 8:30 a.m.

Season ticket holders/Red Raider Club members who held reserved parking for the 2021 season are encouraged to hold on to those passes as they will be valid throughout the postseason. Tech will also offer complimentary parking in the commuter lots located near Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park similar to the regular season.

In addition, Tech has held 300 complimentary seats for students. Ticket information will be emailed to students on Tuesday. Only students who paid the athletic fee in the spring semester are eligible for the student tickets.

