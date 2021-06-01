14-year-old killed in Friday night crash, 2 others in serious condition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are now in serious condition after a crash Friday night that left a 14-year-old dead.

On May 28, officers responded to a crash at 19th and Slide Rd. around 7:41 p.m. Three people were taken to UMC, where a 14-year-old male later died.

Jackson Bradley, 17, and Ashley Worrell, 38, suffered moderate injures from the crash, but police confirm they are both in serious condition.

Investigators determined Joshua Torres, 21, was southbound on Slide when he collided into the vehicle driven by Worrell, who was in the westbound lanes attempting to turn south.

21-year-old Joshua Torres (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Torres was taken to Covenant Medical Center for minor injuries before being transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was booked on charges of intoxication manslaughter.

He’s has since bonded out of jail.

