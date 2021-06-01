Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Abortion ban ordinance goes into effect in Lubbock

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The back-and-forth continues on the legality of an ordinance that passed in early May outlawing abortions in Lubbock.

The city’s ban on abortion goes into effect today, Tuesday, June 1. Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the city earlier in the month.

It alleges the ban violates the 14th amendment.

In response to that, Texas’ Solicitor General, Judd Stone, has asked a federal judge to throw out that case. Stone sent a letter to federal judge James Hendrix on Monday.

Both Stone and Planned Parenthood are waiting on a ruling from Hendrix over the constitutionality of the Lubbock ordinance.

In the letter, Jones said Lubbock’s ordinance is consistent with state law.

The solicitor general cites Texas’ new Heartbeat Bill the legislature approved recently. That allows cities to impose restrictions on abortions that are more restrictive than that law.

That bill is due to go into effect on Sept. 1. If it does, the bill would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Read Stone’s letter here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Major Crash Unit Investigating serious crash Monday afternoon
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., May 31
Memorial Day heavy rain and flood threat
Lubbock police are reporting one person with serious injuries after a collision that happened...
14-year-old killed in Friday night collision, adult charged

Latest News

Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
Veterans and the public gathered at Resthaven Funeral Home for a Memorial Day ceremony.
Resthaven hosts Memorial Day ceremony
This is the Storm Prediction Center outlook for Sunday, May 30.
Strong storms possible Sunday and Memorial Day
One person was injured after a shooting on May 28.
1 shot in West Lubbock robbery