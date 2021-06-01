Maddog Car Show to benefit Arthritis Foundation

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, June 5, the Maddog Car Show from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. will benefit the Arthritis Foundation.

All proceeds will benefit research and development. The event will take place at Peoples Bank Stadium, located at 902 N. Dowden Rd. in Wolfforth.

Entry is free and all rides are welcome. The event will feature various food trucks, live music and a car coloring contest for kids.

More information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

