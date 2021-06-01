Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock’s ban on abortion goes into effect today.

The ban also allows lawsuits against providers.

The ordinance is being challenged in court by Planned Parenthood.

What will the weather be like today?

Several roads in Lubbock County remain closed because of flooding.

Days of heavy rain left some unpassable and forced Lubbock County to close them.

Here is a list of those closures reported by the county: Lubbock County Public Works closes roads due to flooding

Gov. Greg Abbott says he will veto funding for the legislature after lawmakers failed to pass several GOP priority bills.

President Joe Biden will head to Oklahoma today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The president will meet with survivors and deliver remarks about the 1921 attack that left hundreds of black people dead.

Read more here: Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

The first international Olympics squad is in Japan.

Australia’s softball team arrived moments ago.

Because of a state of emergency order the team will be confined to one level of its hotel.

Read more here: Australia’s softball players are among the first Olympic athletes to arrive in Japan

