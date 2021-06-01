Local Listings
Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Abortion ban goes into effect, county roads closed after flooding, Abbott threatens lawmaker’s pay
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock’s ban on abortion goes into effect today.

  • The ban also allows lawsuits against providers.
  • The ordinance is being challenged in court by Planned Parenthood.

What will the weather be like today?

Several roads in Lubbock County remain closed because of flooding.

Gov. Greg Abbott says he will veto funding for the legislature after lawmakers failed to pass several GOP priority bills.

President Joe Biden will head to Oklahoma today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The first international Olympics squad is in Japan.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines.

