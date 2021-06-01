Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
Abortion ban goes into effect, county roads closed after flooding, Abbott threatens lawmaker’s pay
On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock’s ban on abortion goes into effect today.
- The ban also allows lawsuits against providers.
- The ordinance is being challenged in court by Planned Parenthood.
What will the weather be like today?
Several roads in Lubbock County remain closed because of flooding.
- Days of heavy rain left some unpassable and forced Lubbock County to close them.
- Here is a list of those closures reported by the county: Lubbock County Public Works closes roads due to flooding
Gov. Greg Abbott says he will veto funding for the legislature after lawmakers failed to pass several GOP priority bills.
- The move would cut salaries for lawmakers and their staff, starting in September.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to defund state Legislature after voting restrictions bill fails, threatening salaries
President Joe Biden will head to Oklahoma today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
- The president will meet with survivors and deliver remarks about the 1921 attack that left hundreds of black people dead.
- Read more here: Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
The first international Olympics squad is in Japan.
- Australia’s softball team arrived moments ago.
- Because of a state of emergency order the team will be confined to one level of its hotel.
- Read more here: Australia’s softball players are among the first Olympic athletes to arrive in Japan
