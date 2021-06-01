First Baptist Church of Crosbyton Fellowship Center collapsed due to heavy rainfall

CROSBYTON, Texas (KCBD) - Church officials with the First Baptist Church of Crosbyton says the recent heavy rainfall caused the Fellowship Center at the church to collapse on Monday.

It happened at Noon during the heavy rain.

Officials say no one was in the building at the time of the collapse, so there were no injuries.

The Fellowship Center is connected by a hallway to the sanctuary, but initial reports say the sanctuary was not damaged.

Officials say the Sunday service will still happen, but it will be moved to a different area of the church, further away from the damaged part of the building.

They also say Vacation Bible School, scheduled for June 7 - 11 will still happen.

Insurance adjusters and inspectors will be looking at the damage soon to determine if other parts of the building has damage.

First Baptist Church in Crosbyton building collapse 5-31-2021 (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.