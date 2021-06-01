KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Coco

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Coco, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost three weeks.

Staff say she loves to play, but also likes to lay around. Coco does like other dogs, but may not do very well with a rough dog. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Coco’s adoption fees for Tuesday, June 1, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

