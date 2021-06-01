Local Emergency Planning Committee announces Support Our First Responders Campaign

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is pleased to announce our Support Our First Responders Campaign to be held July 10th, 2021.

This Campaign is designed to solicit donation of Bottle Water, PowerAde, Gatorade and/or Monetary Donations to purchase said items, for distribution to First Responders throughout the South Plains Region.

We are seeking support from citizens and community partners to help meet this unmet need, this year, as the usual yearly donations from our Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters has been curtailed by Covid-19 response issues.

We request Businesses, Organizations and/or private citizens with the ability to assist in this campaign, be prepared to donate at a designated donation site, to be announced by your local Office of Emergency Management.

We are also encouraging Faith Based Organizations to consider collecting donations over the 10th of July weekend and coordinate with your local Office of Emergency Management for pickup and distribution

Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management can be contacted at 806 775-7300 or cthetford@lubbockcounty.gov .

The Lubbock County Collection Point will be at the:

United’s Market Street

3405 50th Street (Intersection 50th Street and Indiana Ave.)

July 10th, 2021

From 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM

Information provided by the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

