Meet Lubbock first responders at Clapp Park during Burgers & Badges event
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will host its first Burgers & Badges event Thursday, June 3.
Come and meet local first responders at Clapp Park, located at 46th Street and Ave. U, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Hamburger, chips and a drink will be provided, including a bounce house and games.
More information can be found on the department’s Facebook page.
