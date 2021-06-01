Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Meet Lubbock first responders at Clapp Park during Burgers & Badges event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will host its first Burgers & Badges event Thursday, June 3.

Come and meet local first responders at Clapp Park, located at 46th Street and Ave. U, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Hamburger, chips and a drink will be provided, including a bounce house and games.

More information can be found on the department’s Facebook page.

Well, we can't keep the secret any longer....we've been planning a little get together and we would like to cordially...

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Parkway Drive fatal crash
1 dead after Monday afternoon crash in East Lubbock
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
Lubbock police are reporting one person with serious injuries after a collision that happened...
14-year-old killed in Friday night collision, adult charged
Flooded roadways
Lubbock County Public Works closes roads due to flooding

Latest News

The United Family and March of Dimes celebrate 20 years of partnership with launch of fundraising campaign
Arthritis Foundation to host Maddog Car show Saturday, June 5.
Maddog Car Show to benefit Arthritis Foundation
Maddog Car Show Noon Notebook
Maddog Car Show Noon Notebook
KCBD Noon Notebook - Tues., June 1
KCBD Noon Notebook - Tues., June 1