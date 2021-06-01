Local Listings
Miami Beach police questioning rapper DaBaby about shooting

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

No arrests have been made but the spokesman said earlier that “several possible suspects” had been detained.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

