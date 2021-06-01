Local Listings
Person of interest in May 9 fatal shooting indicted for evading arrest in a vehicle

Leo Contreras, 20, of Lubbock is considered a person of interest in the deadly shooting of...
Leo Contreras, 20, of Lubbock is considered a person of interest in the deadly shooting of Willard Justice Jr. on May 9, 2021.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man for evading arrest in a motor vehicle that may connect him to a fatal shooting in early May.

Leo Contreras, 20, surrendered to police in Irving on May 15 after a police chase on May 11. Police say Contreras is a person of interest in the deadly shooting of Willard Justice Jr., 69.

Lubbock police originally responded to a shots fired call near North Quaker near Clovis Rd. on May 9 where investigators found several residences with gunshot damage. Three residences were found to have damage at that time. On May 10, Justice was found dead inside his home after a check welfare call in connection to the shooting the night before.

LPD identifies one male fatally shot in northwest Lubbock Monday
LPD identifies one male fatally shot in northwest Lubbock Monday(KCBD)

The arrest warrant for Contreras shows the Texas Anti Gang Unit was tailing his car the day after the attack. Investigators believe his vehicle matched the description of the one connected to Justice’s murder. When a county deputy attempted to pull him over, police report Contreras sped off then bailed out of the car to run.

When officers searched the car, they found multiple shell casings inside, as well as Contrera’s phone and his driver’s license. He was taken into custody after surrendering to police in Irving.

He is indicted for evading arrest in a motor vehicle, but is not charged in connection to Justice’s death.

Lubbock police believe other suspects are involved.

