Showers and storms likely Tuesday night, into early morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More showers and storms likely over the next few days for the South Plains. The potential for severe weather is low, but some storms might produce hail near 1 inch in diameter and winds near or above 60+ mph.

Storms are possible through the evening and more storms are possible overnight into early next morning.

Locally heavy rain will stay possible with storms due to the high moisture levels over the region after the weekend.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with story still possible tomorrow night.

Afternoon temps will climb as the week progresses with some highs around or above 80 degrees later this week.

It also looks like the chances of rain will drop some as we move toward the weekend.

