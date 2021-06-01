Local Listings
The United Family and March of Dimes celebrate 20 years of partnership with launch of fundraising campaign

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (MEDIA RELEASE) - The United Family and March of Dimes will join to celebrate 20 years of partnership with the launch of a donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign on Tuesday, June 1 at 11:30 a.m. at Market Street, 4205 98th Street. The money raised in this campaign go to help mothers and babies right here on the South Plains.

Since 2001, The United Family and its guests have raised more than $1.1 million to support the mission of March of Dimes. In Lubbock County, one in 10 babies (9.5%) are born preterm, which can lead to life-long health problems. March of Dimes is working in communities to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, maternal mortality and morbidity.

Information provided by the United Family.

