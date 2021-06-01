LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A somewhat different outlook today, but it still includes a chance of storms and rain. Warmer days ahead are part of the difference. I’ve added some rain info at the end of this post.

June begins with a cloudy morning. Patchy fog and spotty light rain showers are possible through about mid-morning. The air is a little cool with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to near 60 degrees just after sunrise.

Expect sunshine to break through the clouds this afternoon, which will be humid and warm. Temperatures will peak in the 70s. Winds will remain light (outside of any storm activity).

Isolated storms are possible late this afternoon, mainly in the northwestern viewing area.

Storms become more likely this evening. It’s possible a complex of storms may drift from northwest to southeast across the viewing area.

Flooding downpours are possible with any of the storms late today and tonight. Otherwise, the severe weather threat is low, but hail up to about an inch and wind gusts greater than 50 mph are possible.

Some storms and showers may linger into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, an overcast sky and patchy fog again are likely tomorrow morning. It will be another cool start with lows in the 50s.

Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated Wednesday. While many areas will miss out on additional rain, a few spots may experience flooding downpours. Tomorrow otherwise will be partly sunny, the afternoon a little warmer. Highs will range from the mid-70s to low 80s.

Storm and rain chances remain in my forecast through the weekend, but the chance of rain or a storm at any given location is low.

Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees late in the work week and low 80s this weekend.

A Damp and Cool May

There are now 111 Mays in Lubbock’s record (since 1911). Five or more inches of rain were recorded in 14. Of those, five (more than a third) are in the last 14 years. That noted, the wettest of all was in 1941. May 2021 ties as the 8th wettest in the record.

1) 12.69 1941

2) 12.12 2015

3) 7.80 1949

4) 6.91 1929

5) 6.79 1963

6) 6.43 1957

7) 6.35 1947

8) 5.86 1936

8) 5.86 2021

10) 5.35 2007

11) 5.32 2008

12) 5.25 1992

13) 5.23 2014

14) 5.14 1926

With all the rain, Lubbock’s average temperature for the month was 67.7°. That’s 2.7° below the average for May.

More rain totals to come later this morning!

