9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton(Canton Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old child was shot by their two-year-old sibling Wednesday, according to the Canton Police Department.

CPD says the children were left unattended with a gun in a car when the shooting happened.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, the nine-year-old was shot in the head and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Child protective services are on the way to interview the parents.

Police say they could face charges.

