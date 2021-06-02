Attorney General’s Office advises federal court to dismiss Planned Parenthood lawsuit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Office of the Attorney General has advised the 5th circuit court to dismiss the lawsuit between Planned Parenthood and the City of Lubbock a day before the abortion ban is set to go into effect.

Lubbock voters passed a proposition in May that would ban abortion within city limits and allow private citizens to sue abortion providers and those who aid an abortion for damages. As expected, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit hoping the Federal court would block the ordinance from taking effect by arguing that the ordinance goes against state law.

In response, The Office of the Attorney General recommended that a resolution should be made in state courts rather than federal court.

It also claims the Sanctuary city for the Unborn ordinance is consistent with a recently passed state law SB8 or the ‘Heartbeat bill’ allows local jurisdictions the power to create “more stringent abortion restrictions” than state law, which would ban abortions at the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

“As an initial matter, the Texas Legislature has clarified that state law does not prevent cities like Lubbock from imposing regulations like those that Planned Parenthood challenges.

Recently enacted Senate Bill 8 (“SB 8”) provides: A statute may not be construed to restrict a political subdivision from regulating or prohibiting abortion in a manner that is at least as stringent as the laws of this state unless the statute explicitly states that political subdivisions are prohibited from regulating or prohibiting abortion in the manner described by the statute.”

The Attorney General stated the ordinance does not go beyond previously existing state laws for several reasons.

· Lubbock’s ordinance does not make any criminal penalty, only a financial penalty.

· State laws regarding wrongful death claims does not prohibit local regulations of abortions.

· There is no state law prohibiting an ordinance of this kind.

“Lubbock does not need to identify a state law authorizing the ordinance; rather, Planned Parenthood must identify a state law prohibiting the ordinance.”

Although the state law is set to take effect Sept. 1, the Attorney General said it can take effect before then.

“SB 8 is relevant even before its effective date. Under Texas law, when a later enacted statute clarifies the meaning of earlier statutes, it is “highly persuasive,” even if it does not technically control.”

