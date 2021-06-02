Local Listings
Catholic Charities receives $7,500 from Lubbock Lions Club to provide eye exams, glasses

Catholic Charities of Lubbock received $7,500 from Lubbock Lions Club recently to help those in...
Catholic Charities of Lubbock received $7,500 from Lubbock Lions Club recently to help those in need with eye exams and glasses.(Catholic Charities of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock received $7,500 from Lubbock Lions Club recently to help those in need with eye exams and glasses. This was half of the Lions Club yearly donation of $15,000 to make sure those in our community are able to see clearly and keep their eyes healthy.

Because of the generous donation from Lubbock Lions Club, Catholic Charities can provide eye exams and eyeglasses to more than 100 Lubbock county residents in need; this past year Catholic Charities served 123 of our neighbors with eye care.

“Without the support of the Lubbock Lions Club, Catholic Charities Adult Eye program would not really exist. The funding is vital for this program to remain operational,” Sabrina Robbins, Director of Direct Client assistance said. “The funding for this program allows low income people to access eye care that is normally not provided. Most people go years without eye exams and updated eyeglasses. The program significantly improves quality of life for low income people.”

Catholic Charities is continuing to serve those in need with both eye care and a variety of different basic needs, like food, prescriptions, utilities, clothing and more. We also have youth counselors and case managers available to help families deal with every day struggles. And, our Mental Health Voucher program continues to help low-income adults pay for mental health services.

For assistance with eye exams and glasses, please visit our website at: www.cclubbock.org/assistance.

To help us on our mission, visit: www.cclubbock.org/support.

To learn more about Lubbock Lions Club, visit www.lubbocklions.org.

News release provided by Catholic Charities of Lubbock.

