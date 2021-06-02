Consider This: YOUR feedback on Lubbock Crime

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock annual crime report is out this week, and the news is not good. Homicides are up 105%... Proving what I said here last week. We have an out-of-control problem, and its time city leaders take action.

I’ve received overwhelming feedback from viewers through voicemails, e-mails, social media, and texts. All in agreement that something must be done.

Aaron says, “what happened to canvassing the neighborhoods to flush out the problem?”

Andre said “it’s not just the police and elected officials that need to step up. It’s every citizen of Lubbock that needs to fight back against crime. You see something say something.”

People like Naomi, who writes: “we need to pay the police (for) putting their life on the line, not build more buildings or dog parks.

- Naomi

Nicholas says “…we should incentivize police officers much like we do schoolteachers. A lower crime rate...here’s your bonus.”

- Nicholas

Others like Noe say, “paying officers more money is not going to fix the problem.”

Bryce states “where is the police chief?”

And with a new to Lubbock perspective, Christy says, “I haven’t lived in Lubbock very long, but it seems money is spent on wants and not needs… crime should be top priority!”

Well said, Christy. And thanks to all who have reached out. If our city leaders are not getting it by now, perhaps they will come election day.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404

‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.