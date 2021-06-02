Covenant Children’s to host COVID-19 drive-up vaccine clinic for kids

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, June 5, Covenant Children’s, in partnership with Covenant Medical Group, will hold a COVID-19 drive-up vaccine clinic for kids age 12 and older.

Patients will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine currently approved for children under the age of 18. We can also provide vaccines for those parents, grandparents, and other family members who also wish to be vaccinated.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to at least a portion of our pediatric population,” Dr. Amy Thompson said. “We know COVID-19 can have serious health implications in some children. We strongly encourage anyone who can, to get their COVID-19 vaccine. It has been proven safe, effective, and our best tool in fighting the COVID-19 virus.”

Because this is a drive-up clinic, patients will not need to leave their cars as vaccines and post-vaccine monitoring will happen inside the vehicle.

First dose clinics will be held on June 5, 12, and 19. Second dose clinics will be held on June 26, July 3, and 10.

Patients can be brought to Covenant Children’s on the southeast corner of the parking lot off 24th and Nashville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

Covenant Children's to host pediatric drive-up vaccine clinics. (Covenant Health)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.