Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Covenant Children’s to host COVID-19 drive-up vaccine clinic for kids

Covenant Children's holds a news conference on MIS-C cases in our area.
Covenant Children's holds a news conference on MIS-C cases in our area.(Covenant Children's)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, June 5, Covenant Children’s, in partnership with Covenant Medical Group, will hold a COVID-19 drive-up vaccine clinic for kids age 12 and older.

Patients will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine currently approved for children under the age of 18. We can also provide vaccines for those parents, grandparents, and other family members who also wish to be vaccinated.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to at least a portion of our pediatric population,” Dr. Amy Thompson said. “We know COVID-19 can have serious health implications in some children. We strongly encourage anyone who can, to get their COVID-19 vaccine. It has been proven safe, effective, and our best tool in fighting the COVID-19 virus.”

Because this is a drive-up clinic, patients will not need to leave their cars as vaccines and post-vaccine monitoring will happen inside the vehicle.

First dose clinics will be held on June 5, 12, and 19. Second dose clinics will be held on June 26, July 3, and 10.

Patients can be brought to Covenant Children’s on the southeast corner of the parking lot off 24th and Nashville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

Covenant Children's to host pediatric drive-up vaccine clinics.
Covenant Children's to host pediatric drive-up vaccine clinics.(Covenant Health)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement
Parkway Drive fatal crash
1 dead after Monday afternoon crash in East Lubbock
Two people are now in serious condition after a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Friday night.
14-year-old killed in Friday night crash, 2 others in serious condition
Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against City of Lubbock on abortion ordinance
Planned Parenthood stops abortions in Lubbock, except when legally permissible
planned parenthood lubbock
Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed by court for “lack of jurisdiction”

Latest News

Flooded roadways
Lubbock County Public Works closes roads due to flooding
The State Fair of Texas will take place from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17.
State fair of Texas will take place after a year hiatus
KCBD Daybreak Today - June 2
What’s driving our storms and rain
Planting deadline approaches as rainwater covers some fields
Planting deadline approaches as rainwater covers some fields