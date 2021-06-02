Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Judge dismisses Planned Parenthood lawsuit, former private school principal guilty on child porn charges, president to meet on infrastructure bill
Daybreak Today Live logo
(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

A federal judge dismissed Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against the City of Lubbock, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

What will the weather be like today?

Former Lubbock Christian University Schools President, Larry Tye Rogers, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

This morning, two Russian cosmonauts are in the middle of a six-hour space walk.

  • They are making room for a Russian module that will be sent up to the I.S.S. later this year.
  • Here is a live look from NASA-TV.

An off-duty firefighter opened fire on his co-workers Tuesday at a fire station in Agua Dulce, California.

President Joe Biden will meet today with Republican Sen. Shelley Capito to discuss a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Here is a look at more of our top headlines:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

