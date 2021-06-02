Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

A federal judge dismissed Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against the City of Lubbock, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

District Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the case should go through Texas state courts.

Read those details here: Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed by court for “lack of jurisdiction”

Former Lubbock Christian University Schools President, Larry Tye Rogers, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Investigators say he took photos and videos of an underage girl.

Rogers now faces up to 10 years in prison.

He must also register as a sex offender. Read more here: Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement

This morning, two Russian cosmonauts are in the middle of a six-hour space walk.

They are making room for a Russian module that will be sent up to the I.S.S. later this year.

Here is a live look from NASA-TV

An off-duty firefighter opened fire on his co-workers Tuesday at a fire station in Agua Dulce, California.

He killed one person and injured another.

Police later found him dead at his home.

Here is the latest: Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at Calif. station

President Joe Biden will meet today with Republican Sen. Shelley Capito to discuss a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The two will discuss ways to compromise over plans to upgrade roads, bridges, internet and other systems.

The White House wants a deal by June 7.

Read more here: Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms

Here is a look at more of our top headlines:

