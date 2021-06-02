Local Listings
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement

Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
By Brad Burt
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The former president of Lubbock Christian Schools has pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography after court documents say his wife caught him photographing a 15-year-old girl in the shower.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Larry Tye Rogers admitted to using his phone to possess child pornography on or around October 2020, when records say Rogers’ wife “caught him surreptitiously taking photographs of a 15 year old minor female,” as she was naked in the bathroom.

Rogers later deleted the photos and videos, after admitting to his wife that he took “several” photos and videos of the child.

Documents state Rogers was confronted by a colleague who learned of the incident and asked him about it, to which Rogers responded, “I guess I should resign.”

In November 2020, an internal email was sent to parents of Lubbock Christian School students, saying an investigation by Child Protective Services led to Rogers’ departure.

MORE: CPS inquiry at center of Lubbock Christian School president’s departure

According to a factual resume, Rogers admitted to investigators his phone was used to possess child pornography, including images produced using a computer; and therefore, documents state, “they were mailed, shipped, or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.”

The maximum penalties listed in Rogers’ plea agreement include imprisonment for no more than 10 years, supervised release of no less than five years, and a fine not to exceed $250,000.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

