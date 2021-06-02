Local Listings
Frenship ISD names new principal for Reese Education Center

Frenship Independent School District has announced Scott Sims has been selected as the new principal of the Reese Education Center.
Frenship Independent School District has announced Scott Sims has been selected as the new principal of the Reese Education Center.(Fenship ISD)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Frenship Independent School District is excited to announce Scott Sims has been selected as the new principal of the Reese Education Center.

With 25 years of educational experience, Sims brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Reese. Sims began his educational career at Lubbock ISD in 1996 and later joined the Frenship family in 2008. For the last 13 years, Sims has served in various teaching and leadership positions at Frenship High School.

Most recently, Sims served eight years as an FHS assistant principal and was named an Assistant Principal of the Year finalist in 2018 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. While it is bittersweet to leave his FHS family, Sims says he is looking forward to serving the students and staff at Reese next year.

“Students deserve an optimistic and hopeful future, and it is my job is to encourage, equip, and motivate them in claiming this future as their own,” said Sims. “Reese is the campus where the non-traditional student has historically found success in accomplishing their academic goals. This legacy is worth celebrating and cultivating, so we will continue to build on what is working and investigate creative and resourceful solutions in areas where academic progress can be improved.”

Sims earned his Master of Education Administration from Lubbock Christian University and a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from Texas Tech University. Since college, Sims has made Lubbock his home. He is married to his college sweetheart Gina, and their three children are proud Frenship Tigers.

Sims takes the place of former Reese principal Stephanie Spear who retired at the end of the 2020-2021 school year with 36 years of education service.

