Frenship ISD’s McCord selected as Texas PTA’s Superintendent of the Year

The Texas PTA announced Frenship ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord has been named the 2021...
The Texas PTA announced Frenship ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord has been named the 2021 Texas PTA Superintendent of the Year.(Frenship ISD)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas PTA announced the recipients for the 2021 Outstanding Educator of the Year Awards. Among 400 nominations at the elementary, secondary and district level, Dr. Michelle McCord has been selected as this year’s Superintendent of the Year.

“It is Texas PTA’s privilege to highlight the people who work tirelessly in our state’s public schools to make a difference,” said Texas PTA President Suzi Kennon. “We believe that student success is best fostered by collaboration between parents, families and teachers – that is exactly what these administrators and educators help make a reality every day.”

Each year, Texas PTA requests nominations for outstanding educators in PTA schools. Texas PTA recognizes outstanding educators whose work embodies the association’s mission, enhances student learning environments, and directly involve students’ parents and families in their school life.

For the 2021 Outstanding Educator of the Year Awards program, nominations are received from across the state. Award selections were made in the spring. After a careful review process, award recipient selections were based on both the nomination and nominee profile.

Dr. McCord’s nomination reads in part:

“Dr. McCord comes from a counseling background, so she is acutely aware of the need for parent education and family involvement. She first patterns this in her own behavior. I firmly believe that just her presence helps people know that she encourages all of our community to support our schools and our people.”

Dr. McCord joins her fellow 2021 Outstanding Educator of the Year Award recipients:

Mrs. Samantha Pettit, Mansfield ISD

Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Dr. Carrine Saenz, Austin ISD

Elementary Principal of the Year

Dr. Michael Curl, Humble ISD

Secondary Principal of the Year

Teresa Cuellar, Harlingen ISD

Secondary Teacher of the Year

Dr. McCord and her fellow award recipients have been invited to attend the Talk of Texas Luncheon on July 31, 2022, during Texas PTA’s annual convention in Grapevine. During this event, the award recipients will be recognized for their achievements in front of some of their biggest PTA supporters.

“The Talk of Texas Luncheon, during the association’s LAUNCH conference, is a very special event,” said Texas PTA Director of Events and Programs Magen Davis. “More than an awards ceremony, it is a collection of priceless moments between our volunteers and the people who truly shine in our schools and school districts.”

For more information on the nomination process, visit https://www.txpta.org/share-the-love. Texas PTA’s statewide presence is made up of 517,000 members. Its mission is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children.

