KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ursule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ursule, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull.

Staff say she loves to play, but will also sit on the couch, snuggle and watch TV with you. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Ursule’s adoption fees for Wednesday, June 2, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

