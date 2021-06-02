Lubbock low cost spay/neuter clinic performs 4,300 surgeries in first year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock, a low cost spay and neuter facility, believes it kept thousands of unwanted animals from ending up homeless or euthanized during its first year of operations.

“If we guess that each pet was going to have six, which many have many more than six babies, some have less, if we estimated at six, I believe we prevented around 25,000 puppies and kittens from being born,” clinic Executive Director Angie Skinner said.

The P.E.T.S. Clinic opened on June 1, 2020 and despite COVID-19 forcing multiple shutdowns, the clinic reports it conducted 5,627 wellness appointments in the past year and 4,320 spay/neuter surgeries.

“We don’t have an office visit fee when people come in,” Skinner said. “We just charge the prices for the vaccines or that preventative care and our surgeries are so low price that we can pretty much accommodate anybody.”

Eila Machado is the veterinarian at the clinic and at the Lubbock Animal Shelter. She said her decision to join the clinic was based on the knowledge that she would be decreasing the number of animals that end up in the shelter.

“The shelter is constantly inundated with homeless animals here in Lubbock,” Machado said. “By spaying and neutering animals, as many as I can every month all year long, I’m hopefully in, I don’t know how many years, but eventually going to see that pay off in that the homeless population of animals will be decreased. Those that perhaps do go stray or are lost from their homes for a short period of time will already be spayed and neutered and not having accidental litters.”

She’s also appreciative of the opportunity to facilitate responsible pet ownership for those who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

“Sometimes pets just provide emotional support for us humans,” Machado said. “That’s for both the rich and the poor. I think being able to help those people with very low cost services, it helps them have a better, well-rounded life and to keep their companion with them by their side.”

Skinner told KCBD the Community Foundation of West Texas recently granted $18,000 dollars to the clinic to help cover costs for the lower income and homeless clients.

“Hopefully for the remainder of the year we can help any income level no matter what,” Skinner said. “We’ll try to accommodate that anyway, if somebody absolutely can’t pay the low prices.”

