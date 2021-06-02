Lubbock Police release 2020 annual report: Homicides up 105% from 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department released their annual report for 2020, which revealed the homicide rate for the year is up 105 percent from 2019, with 41 homicides. There were 20 homicides in 2019.

“...2020 was a particularly challenging year for the City of Lubbock in the area of violent crimes; specifically homicides,” said Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell in the report. “While the city of Lubbock experienced a 2% increase in total Crimes Against Persons reported, and an 11% decrease in Property Crimes, there was a significant increase in the number of homicides, specifically as it relates to family violence.”

Chief Mitchell says all but one of the 41 homicides during 2020 has “meaningful resolutions.”

Along with the rise in homicide rates, aggravated assaults were up 16 percent and burglary of a building calls were up 11 percent.

The report also says burglaries of residences were down 11 percent, auto thefts were down 5 percent, robberies were down 8 percent and rapes were down 17 percent.

To see the full report, click here.

Crimes Against Persons, Crimes Against Property report from 2020 annual report from the Lubbock Police Department. (Lubbock Police Department)

Special Operations, such as SWAT, Crime Suppression and Texas Anti Gang Center stats were also released.

Lubbock Police SWAT were sent to 32 high-risk warrants, 16 callouts, 101 security details and 4 demonstrations. The Crime Suppression team served 304 warrants, recovered $4.3 million in recovered property, recovered 50 stolen guns and 266 stolen vehicles. The Texas Anti Gang taskforce made 193 arrests, recovered 24 stolen guns, made 146 gang contacts and seized 1,461 grams of drugs.

As far as traffic crashes, the report shows there were fewer crashes in 2020 than in 2019. There were 8,903 in 2019 and 8,039 in 2020.

Of those 8,039 crashes, there were 3,689 total injuries, 26 fatalities resulting from 22 crashes. Of the 22 fatal crashes, 10 were from auto, six from motorcycle and 6 pedestrians.

There were more DWI arrests in 2020. In 2019, there were 318 and in 2020, there were 355.

2021 is the 100th anniversary of the Lubbock Police Department.

“...Throughout the year, Lubbock Police Officers will proudly wear their commemorative 100th Anniversary Badges. One hundred years of dedicated law enforcement service to the citizens of Lubbock is cause for celebration, and we honor those who serve today and those who served throughout the proud history of the Lubbock Police Department,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope in the report.

One section of the report is dedicated in memory of Officer Nicholas Lee Reyna. He, along with another officer and a fire engine responded to a crash on I-27 on Jan. 11, 2020. It was a cold, icy morning. While on scene, a vehicle crossed over the median and struck Officer Reyna, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill and firefighter Matt Dawson. Officer Reyna and Lt. Hill lost their lives that day in the crash. Firefighter Dawson survived and is still recovering from his injuries.

“In January, two tragic line of duty deaths occurred. Officer Nicholas Reyna with the Lubbock Police Department and Lieutenant Eric Hill with Lubbock Fire Rescue died while responding to an accident during a winter weather event. These men represent the highest standards of their chose professions and they will not be forgotten. The City of Lubbock extends its deepest sympathies and appreciation to these men, their families and to all members of both the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue. As we go forward in 2021, let us all remember - slow down & move over for emergency responders,” said City Manager Jarrett Atkinson.

Timeline of Significant Events

January 2020

Line-of-Duty Death of Ofc. Nicholas Lee Reyna

1 officer-involved shooting

6 homicides

1 vehicular homicide

3 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths

February 2020

South Patrol Division Station Groundbreaking

1 homicide

1 vehicular homicide

1 fatal crash resulting in 1 death

March 2020

COVID-19 Emergency Begins

Promotion Ceremony

Class 2019B Graduation

3 homicides

April 2020

1 officer-involved shooting

4 homicides

1 fatal crash resulting in 1 death

May 2020

5 homicides

1 vehicular homicide

4 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths

June 2020

North Patrol Division Station Groundbreaking

Promotion Ceremony

1 homicide

2 fatal crashes resulting in 3 deaths

July 2020

3 homicides

1 fatal crash resulting in 2 deaths

August 2020

1 fatal crash resulting in 1 death

September 2020

Glass 2020A & 2020B Modified graduation

2 homicides

2 vehicular homicides from 1 crash

October 2020

1 homicide

2 fatal crashes resulting in 2 deaths

November 2020

1 officer-involved shooting

3 homicides

3 fatal crashes resulting in 3 deaths

December 2020

Promotion Ceremony

4 homicides

1 fatal crash resulting in 1 death

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.