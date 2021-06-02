Local Listings
Open Door celebrates 61 people in supportive housing

(Source: Open Door Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Open Door continues to lead the way in ending chronic homelessness in Lubbock, housing the 61st person in its supportive housing program this week!

“This is an exciting milestone on our way to ending chronic homelessness,” says Chad Wheeler, CEO of Open Door. “We couldn’t have reached this goal without the incredibly hard work of our team and the collaboration and support of our community partners.”

Open Door has set the goal of ending chronic homelessness in Lubbock and plans to have a total of 75 people in supportive housing by late summer. The program serves people who are considered chronically homeless, which means they have experienced homelessness for a year or more and have a disability. Program participants live in apartments throughout the city and pay 30% of their income toward rent and utilities. Open Door provides 24-hour on-call case management, patient navigation, transportation, life skills classes, and individualized supportive services to help participants maintain housing stability.

“Watching someone go from homelessness to housing is such an amazing and moving experience,” says Sarah Robertson, Open Door Supportive Housing Director. “Having a roof over your head and the ability to feel safe enough to sleep is a massive shift for our neighbors. Once their basic needs are met, it’s amazing the transformation you can see even in the little things; only then they can begin to address their other needs and goals.”

To support Open Door’s work to end chronic homelessness donate online at opendoorlbk.org/give or contact Open Door at 806-687-6876. Learn more about Open Door and its programs at opendoorlbk.org or on Facebook @opendoorlbk.

News release provided by Open Door

