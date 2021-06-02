Local Listings
Plainview Rotary Club celebrates 100 years
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Plainview Rotary Club will celebrate 100 years of service at a dinner on Friday, June 5th at the PISD complex in Plainview. The club is one of the over 3,000 clubs worldwide in Rotary International known as the oldest and largest service organization in the world.

Chartered on May 1, 1921, the club has a strong footprint of service in Plainview. Their many contributions include the Rotary Building in Running Water Draw Park, a viewing area of the Travis Trussell duck pond, bench seating at the YMCA and in the Plainview downtown StreetScape project due to complete this September. Beginning in 2006 Rotarian volunteers each year deliver dictionaries and present one to every 3rd grader in Hale County. Another project which started in 2010 gives awards for perfect attendance to middle school and senior high school students several times a year.

At their recent District Conference in Amarillo, Plainview Rotary was recognized for the best social media presence of the 51 clubs in District 5730. They invite you to see their Facebook pages, Plainview Rotary, and Running Water Draw Arts and Crafts, and their website, plainviewrotary.org.

From ringing the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell at Christmas to filling bags for Snack Pak 4 Kids and giving Girl Scout cookies to medical personnel, Plainview Rotarians operate by the international moto: “Service Above Self”.

New release provided by the Plainview Rotary Club

