Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Borden, Dawson and Gaines counties

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Borden, Dawson and Gaines counties of the South Plains. Communities within the watch include, Seminole, Seagraves, Lamesa, Ackerly and Gail. Storms will have the potential for large hail, high winds, over 60 mph and heavy rain.

While the watch does not include Lubbock or Plainview, storms and showers are possible through this evening and possibly after midnight over all of the region. The greatest severe storm threat is in the southern communities.

As for your forecast, lows again in the 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs on Thursday will reange from 75-82 across the South Plains.

There will be another chance for isolated showers and storms over the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.