South Plains Food Bank at risk of losing Senior Box funding, due to decrease in demand

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank is at risk of losing senior food box funding for next year.

Although there was a sharp decrease in demand, Jennifer Smith with the food bank says the need is still there.

The pandemic has brought temporary relief, but as that support fades and grocery prices go up, seniors will need these meals next year.

That’s why the food bank makes it easy to access these meals. Smith said each month they have a mass distribution and seniors can just drive thru, but there are other ways.

“So we’re out in rural communities where we have sites set up where we can take the SR boxes out into the community. We also have several partnering agencies here in Lubbock, it might be a senior residential apartment community someplace like that, where we can do like maybe a one, one stop, drop,” Smith said.

To be eligible, you must be over the age of 60 and have an income of $1,400 per month.

To apply you can simply call the food bank at 806-763-3003.

