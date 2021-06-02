Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash involving a Lubbock Police vehicle has left one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries.

The crash happened at 91st and Indiana Ave. just before noon.

Officials with LPD say a police pickup was northbound on Indiana when a small vehicle headed southbound crossed the northbound lanes and crashed into the police pickup.

The driver of the small vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The two officers in the police vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Northbound lanes of Indiana Ave. from 91st Street are blocked to through traffic. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.

The accident investigation team has been called to the scene.

