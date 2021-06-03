Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

After rainy weather, lower chances for showers approaching the weekend

After another night of severe storms on Wednesday the next few days will only offer a slight...
After another night of severe storms on Wednesday the next few days will only offer a slight chance of some showers or thundershowers and the chances will be low through Sunday.(Tom Clark)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Calmer weather will dominate the region as we move into the weekend on the South Plains.

After another night of severe storms on Wednesday the next few days will only offer a slight chance of some showers or thundershowers and the chances will be low through Sunday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There should be more sun over the next few days compared to the last week which will allow for some warming and drying for farmers and our lawns.

You can expect overnight lows to stay around the upper 50s to low 60s.

Afternoon temperatures will range from 80 to 85 degrees for most of the South Plains through Sunday.

It will be a slow warmup with highs edging up a few degrees each day.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
planned parenthood lubbock
City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - June 3
Shifting to a drier and warmer pattern
UPDATE 8:30 P.M.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cochran and Yoakum counties...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for South Plains counties
KCBD News at 10 forecast 06/02/2021
KCBD News at 10 forecast 06/02/2021
KCBD News at 6 forecast 06/02/2021
KCBD News at 6 forecast 06/02/2021