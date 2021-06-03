After rainy weather, lower chances for showers approaching the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Calmer weather will dominate the region as we move into the weekend on the South Plains.

After another night of severe storms on Wednesday the next few days will only offer a slight chance of some showers or thundershowers and the chances will be low through Sunday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There should be more sun over the next few days compared to the last week which will allow for some warming and drying for farmers and our lawns.

You can expect overnight lows to stay around the upper 50s to low 60s.

Afternoon temperatures will range from 80 to 85 degrees for most of the South Plains through Sunday.

It will be a slow warmup with highs edging up a few degrees each day.

