Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.(Source: CBP/CNN)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took more than 160 undocumented immigrants into custody in two human smuggling attempts in Laredo, Texas.

Customs and Border Protection said the first incident was just after midnight on Friday.

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer.

All were Mexican nationals and in the U.S. illegally.

Hours later, agents found more than 100 undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer near an Interstate 35 checkpoint.

They were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

The drivers in both incidents are U.S. citizens who were taken into custody with the undocumented immigrants.

The Border Patrol said in a news release, “Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
planned parenthood lubbock
City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lucky
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucky
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
KCBD Daybreak Today - June 3
Shifting to a drier and warmer pattern
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware