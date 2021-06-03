Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
planned parenthood lubbock
City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash

Latest News

Randen Reep of Ropes FFA
Ropes senior one of five Texas students to receive FFA award
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies
Fauci says we hope to have enough information by the end of the year to vaccinate children of...
Fauci: 'Cautiously optimistic' about vaccinating kids