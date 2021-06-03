Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City leaders’ questions addressed about American Rescue Plan funding

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday held their first open session on the American Rescue Plan.

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.

Kanawha County is set to be awarded $35.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

That money has to be split up among the cities in the district. The purpose of the session was to make sure that city officials understand how and what they can spend their relief money on.

“It was very helpful” Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said.

After the success of Thursday’s meeting, commissioners say there will be more open forums in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
planned parenthood lubbock
City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash

Latest News

Crews are working to put out a fire in West Lubbock County, northwest of Wolfforth
Fire crews working to put out fire in West Lubbock County
One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Report reveals driver inhaled nitrous oxide, blacked out before crashing into police vehicle
Texas Tech Red Raiders will open the Lubbock Regional Friday at 11 a.m. at Dan Law Field
Red Raiders excited to host cool Lubbock Regional
The Lubbock Police Department released its 2020 crime report on June 2. It showed an increase...
Domestic issues spur rise in 2020 homicides