Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Crime rises in Lubbock, meat plant up-and-running, Biden pushes to get to 70% vaccinated
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock Police Department released its crimes report for 2020.

What will the weather be like today?

Three people, including two police officers, are recovering after a crash at 91st Street and Indiana Avenue.

The JBS meat processing company is running again after a ransomware attack.

President Joe Biden announced an all-out push to reach 70 percent of adults being vaccinated by Independence Day.

Olympics organizers are re-affirming their stance on hosting this year’s summer games.

Here is a look at more of our top headlines:

