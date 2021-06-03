Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
Crime rises in Lubbock, meat plant up-and-running, Biden pushes to get to 70% vaccinated
On Daybreak Today,
The Lubbock Police Department released its crimes report for 2020.
- Crimes against people rose 2% from 2019.
- Homicides jumped from 20 to 41. But burglaries, theft and vandalism dropped by 11%.
- KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Blair Sabol has the details: Lubbock Police release 2020 annual report: Homicides up 105% from 2019
What will the weather be like today?
Three people, including two police officers, are recovering after a crash at 91st Street and Indiana Avenue.
- Police say an oncoming car cross the center lanes and crashed into a police pickup.
- The driver of the car had moderate injuries, the officers had minor injuries.
- Read that story here: Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st
The JBS meat processing company is running again after a ransomware attack.
- The incident shut down the company’s plant in North America and Australia.
- Analysts say the the incident will not have a major effect on meat prices.
- The FBI says a Russian crime group is behind the attack.
- Get the latest here: Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
President Joe Biden announced an all-out push to reach 70 percent of adults being vaccinated by Independence Day.
- Incentives are being offered, which include money and tickets, to encourage adults to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
- So far, 63% of U.S. adults have at least one dose.
- Read more here: Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Olympics organizers are re-affirming their stance on hosting this year’s summer games.
- The committee’s president says they cannot postpone or cancel this year, despite what residents want.
- Earlier today, Taiwan pulled out of the baseball qualifying tournament over COVID concerns.
- Read more here: ‘We cannot postpone again,’ Tokyo 2020 boss says of COVID gloom
Here is a look at more of our top headlines:
- Lubbock’s fight against mosquitoes begins
- Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash
- South Plains Food Bank at risk of losing Senior Box funding, due to decrease in demand
- Lubbock low cost spay/neuter clinic performs 4,300 surgeries in first year
- Crabtree, Harrell listed on College Football Hall of Fame ballot
- Catholic Charities receives $7,500 from Lubbock Lions Club to provide eye exams, glasses
- Open Door celebrates 61 people in supportive housing
- State fair of Texas will take place after a year hiatus
