Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

The Lubbock Police Department released its crimes report for 2020.

Three people, including two police officers, are recovering after a crash at 91st Street and Indiana Avenue.

Police say an oncoming car cross the center lanes and crashed into a police pickup.

The driver of the car had moderate injuries, the officers had minor injuries.

The JBS meat processing company is running again after a ransomware attack.

The incident shut down the company’s plant in North America and Australia.

Analysts say the the incident will not have a major effect on meat prices.

The FBI says a Russian crime group is behind the attack.

President Joe Biden announced an all-out push to reach 70 percent of adults being vaccinated by Independence Day.

Incentives are being offered, which include money and tickets, to encourage adults to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

So far, 63% of U.S. adults have at least one dose.

Olympics organizers are re-affirming their stance on hosting this year’s summer games.

The committee’s president says they cannot postpone or cancel this year, despite what residents want.

Earlier today, Taiwan pulled out of the baseball qualifying tournament over COVID concerns.

