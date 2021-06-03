Domestic issues spur rise in 2020 homicides

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police in Lubbock say a 105% increase in homicides was an outlier, something that happens from time-to-time.

They are now keying in on domestic issues, which accounted for the majority of those homicides. One contributing factor may have been the pandemic.

With people cooped-up for most OF 2020, tensions boiled over in many cases. Because those issues are private, it is hard to predict when they could happen.

“So officers aren’t always aware of what’s going on or anything we can do to actually prevent those types of things from happening,” Lt. Leath McClure, with the Lubbock Police Department, said.

Now, the hope is this will increase the public’s reporting of domestic issues. It is difficult, but reporting could lower the risk of any violent crimes in the future.

“It’s going to be hard to get that case in front of a jury or a court if there is no victim to testify in those types of cases,” McClure said.

In the 2020 report, police also saw an increase in gun crimes.

That has been a recent issue, as well. Such as the case at a youth baseball game in Central Lubbock in early-May.

Police are now mapping out what they call “hot spots” in the city and increasing patrols in those areas.

“But none that I would provide at this point,” McClure said. “I don’t want to give those locations out also, for, the fact that we’re trying to do what we can to prevent those from happening.”

So far, all but one of the 41 homicides in 2020 have been solved, according to police. The solo-cold-case is the Jan. 1, 2020 shooting at Club Level.

“The chances of a civilian in Lubbock being involved in a violent crime or the victim of a shooting, if they’re not involved in some sort of illegal activity is very, very slim,” McClure said.

