Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Domestic issues spur rise in 2020 homicides

The Lubbock Police Department released its 2020 crime report on June 2. It showed an increase...
The Lubbock Police Department released its 2020 crime report on June 2. It showed an increase in homicides, mainly stemming from domestic issues.(Lubbock Police Department)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police in Lubbock say a 105% increase in homicides was an outlier, something that happens from time-to-time.

They are now keying in on domestic issues, which accounted for the majority of those homicides. One contributing factor may have been the pandemic.

With people cooped-up for most OF 2020, tensions boiled over in many cases. Because those issues are private, it is hard to predict when they could happen.

“So officers aren’t always aware of what’s going on or anything we can do to actually prevent those types of things from happening,” Lt. Leath McClure, with the Lubbock Police Department, said.

Now, the hope is this will increase the public’s reporting of domestic issues. It is difficult, but reporting could lower the risk of any violent crimes in the future.

“It’s going to be hard to get that case in front of a jury or a court if there is no victim to testify in those types of cases,” McClure said.

In the 2020 report, police also saw an increase in gun crimes.

That has been a recent issue, as well. Such as the case at a youth baseball game in Central Lubbock in early-May.

Police are now mapping out what they call “hot spots” in the city and increasing patrols in those areas.

“But none that I would provide at this point,” McClure said. “I don’t want to give those locations out also, for, the fact that we’re trying to do what we can to prevent those from happening.”

So far, all but one of the 41 homicides in 2020 have been solved, according to police. The solo-cold-case is the Jan. 1, 2020 shooting at Club Level.

“The chances of a civilian in Lubbock being involved in a violent crime or the victim of a shooting, if they’re not involved in some sort of illegal activity is very, very slim,” McClure said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
planned parenthood lubbock
City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to fire at vacant structure in South Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to fire at vacant structure in South Lubbock
Lightning is to blame for a fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street on June 3, 2021.
Lightning strike to blame for overnight fire in Southwest Lubbock
Lubbock Juneteenth Celebration at Mackenzie Park Saturday, June 19.
Juneteenth celebration and health fair at Mackenzie Park
Daniel Jenkins, 22, pleaded guilty to one hate crime count, one hate crime conspiracy count,...
Texas man pleads guilty to hate crime after using Grindr app to target gay men