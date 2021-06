LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews are working to put out a fire in West Lubbock County, northwest of Wolfforth.

The fire is in the 6000 block of FM 2378, which is not far from West 50th Street.

The fire started around 5 p.m.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information.

Smoke rising from fire in West Lubbock county Smoke has been spotted on the KCBD tower camera rising from a fire in Lubbock county, in the 6000 block of FM 2378. We are working to gather further information at this time. Stay with KCBD for more details as they become available. Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Thursday, June 3, 2021

