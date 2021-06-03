Juneteenth celebration and health fair at Mackenzie Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On June 19, the East Lubbock Community Alliance will host its third annual Juneteenth celebration at Mackenzie Park.

Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary of Union Army General Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas. Freedom Day celebrates the emancipation of all who had been enslaved in the United States.

Lubbock Juneteenth Celebration at Mackenzie Park Saturday, June 19. (KCBD)

Order of events for Saturday, June 19

Parade - 10 a.m.

Saturday Stage Showcase - 12:00 p.m.

Health Fair - 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gospel Extravaganza - 4:00 p.m.

Celebration also includes a block party, live music, food, door prizes and more.

The Health Fair will be free to the community and offer health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Lubbock Juneteenth Celebration at Mackenzie Park Saturday, June 19. (KCBD)

More information can be found on the East Lubbock Community Alliance Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.