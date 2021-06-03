Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucky

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lucky, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old boxer, shepherd mix.

Lucky is very sweet and lovable to people, but needs to be the only dog in the house. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.

Lucky’s adoption fees for Thursday, June 3, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ursule.

